Los Altos police seek help in solving case of assault on elderly man

Police in Los Altos are hoping the public can help them solve an assault with a deadly weapon case involving an elderly victim, the department said Tuesday.

On Monday, an 89-year-old Los Altos man was found unconscious next to the railroad tracks in the area of Foothill Expressway and Interstate 280. The man was suffering from life-threatening head injuries and was taken to a trauma center, police said. Preliminary findings suggest the man had suffered a blow to his head.

Investigators believe the assault happened sometime in the late morning or early afternoon. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything that appeared to be out of the ordinary in the area of Foothill Expressway between Homestead Road and Christo Rey Drive during that time to contact police. Detectives are also hoping people can view their security camera footage from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators detained and questioned a person of interest and believe that the victim and the person of interest were acquainted.

This is an active investigation, and information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to please contact the Los Altos Police Department at (650) 947-2770. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may call the Los Altos Police Department Tip-Line at (650) 947-2774.