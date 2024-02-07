San Jose

Los Gatos mom accused of alcohol-fueled parties for underage kids back in court

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

The mother accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties for underage son and his friends in Los Gatos could get a trial date during a hearing Wednesday.

Shannon O'Connor, who has been in jail on a no-bail hold for more than two years awaiting trial, was expected to appear in a San Jose courtroom.

Last year, a grand jury indicted O’Connor on seven additional felonies, including at least one charge that she allegedly encouraged sexual acts between some of the teens at the parties in Los Gatos.

O’Connor now faces a total potential sentencing of 31 years if found guilty, instead of 17 years based on earlier charges.

In a previous exclusive statement to NBC Bay Area, O’Connor said she has been frustrated by the court delays. She said she’s been waiting for two years for this moment: "I don’t want this postponed. I want to move forward," she said.

This article tagged under:

San JoseLos Gatos
