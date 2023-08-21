Los Gatos mom

Los Gatos mom Shannon O'Connor not in court for scheduled appearance

Woman who allegedly hosted underage teens, gave them alcohol and encourged sex faces multiple felonies

The Los Gatos mother accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties for minors was due in court Monday ahead of an evidentiary hearing scheduled for Tuesday, but she reportedly did not show.

Shannon O'Connor is being held without bail at Elmwood jail in Milpitas after authorities arrested her out of state in October 2021.

Prosecutors say she allegedly hosted parties for underage teens, gave them alcohol and encourged them to have sex.

O'Connor is facing multiple felony charges, including sexual battery, child endangerment and providing alcohol to minors.

Earlier this summer, she and prosecutors were unable to reach a plea deal in the case.

It wasn't immediately clear why O'Connor was a no-show Monday. Attorneys for both sides were trying to determine the reason. If it's a willful refusal to show, they will proceed without her; if it's for a medical reason, they'll reschedule the hearing.

