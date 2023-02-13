Fremont Man Arrested in Suspected DUI Fatal Hit-Run on I-680 in San Jose

A Fremont man was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and fleeing the scene of a fatal crash Sunday night in San Jose, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.

Officers were told of the crash at 10:50 p.m.

A 2023 GMC Sierra was traveling north on Interstate Highway 680, just north of Berryessa Road, when it collided with a 2003 Ford Focus at a high rate of speed.

Officers said the driver of the Ford lost control and crashed into the concrete center divider.

The 64-year-old male driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene due to crash-related injuries. His identity is being withheld by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office until his identity is confirmed and his family is told.

Once the GMC hit the Ford, the driver of the GMC lost control of his truck and it traveled across three lanes before leaving the road and stopping in a field, officers said. CHP officials said officers saw the driver flee.

Officers later identified the GMC's driver as 49-year-old Martin Ramirez Salazar. They arrested him at his home in Fremont on suspicion of a hit-and-run and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Anyone with more information on the crash is encouraged to call the San Jose CHP Area office at (408) 961-0900.