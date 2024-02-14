Massage therapist in Palo Alto arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, battery

A massage therapist in Palo Alto was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, police said Tuesday.

On Nov. 10, 2023 just before 7 p.m., police dispatch received a call from a woman in her twenties who said she had been sexually assaulted earlier that day by her masseur at Massage Envy on El Camino Real.

The woman alleges that she was sexually assaulted during her appointment but did not sustain any physical injury.

Last Thursday, Palo Alto police arrested Arturo Gomez, 42, of San Jose on suspicion of sexual penetration and sexual battery, crimes for which the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office has also filed felony charges.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police said Massage Envy worked collaboratively with them and fired Gomez as soon as they learned he was a suspect. Police said that Gomez has worked for other massage establishments in the South Bay, though at this time there are no other alleged victims known.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to call the dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent via email to paloalto@tipnow.org.