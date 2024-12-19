milpitas

Milpitas police to provide updates on family death investigation

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Milpitas police on Thursday plan to provide updates on the investigation into the deaths of four family members found inside an apartment earlier this week.

The four family members – two adults and two children – were found dead inside an apartment Tuesday night in what police described as an isolated incident.

Officers were dispatched to the Turing Apartments, located at 1355 McCandless Dr., to perform a welfare check after family members of the deceased reported that they hadn't spoken with their loved ones in several days, police said.

When the officers entered the apartment, they found a man, a woman and two children "with obvious signs of death," police said.

