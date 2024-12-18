2 adults, 2 children found dead in Milpitas apartment

Two adults and two children were found dead inside a Milpitas apartment Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers were dispatched at 8:52 p.m. to the Turing Apartments, located at 1355 McCandless Dr., to perform a welfare check, police said.

When the officers entered the apartment, they found a man, a woman and two children "with obvious signs of death," police said.

Police said the case appears to be an isolated incident, adding that there was no danger to the public.

An investigation is underway.

Further information wasn't immediately available.