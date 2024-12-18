milpitas

2 adults, 2 children found dead in Milpitas apartment

Police said the case appears to be an isolated incident

By Brendan Weber

Turing Apartments in Milpitas.
NBC Bay Area

Two adults and two children were found dead inside a Milpitas apartment Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers were dispatched at 8:52 p.m. to the Turing Apartments, located at 1355 McCandless Dr., to perform a welfare check, police said.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

When the officers entered the apartment, they found a man, a woman and two children "with obvious signs of death," police said.

Police said the case appears to be an isolated incident, adding that there was no danger to the public.

An investigation is underway.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

milpitas
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us