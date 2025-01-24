Santa Clara

Morgan Wallen announces 2 Levi's Stadium shows for ‘I'm the Problem' tour

Morgan Wallen will make a tour stop at Levi's Stadium for shows on Aug. 4 and 5

By Faiza Ashar

Country music star Morgan Wallen announced his "I'm the Problem" tour on Friday, and he'll be performing at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Aug. 4 and 5.

Wallen will be joined by special guests Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn and Anne Wilson for his two shows at Levi's Stadium. Tickets will go on sale Jan. 31. You can sign up for presale access at morganwallen.com.

Known for songs like "7 Summers" and "Last Night," the award-winning Wallen will join artists such as Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Beyonce in performing at Levi's Stadium.

Wallen made his rise to fame in 2019 with his song "Whiskey Glasses" and has built a fanbase in the years since. In 2024, he collaborated with rapper and singer Post Malone for the song "I Had Some Help."

Wallen recently announced the release of his new album "I'm the Problem," with the album's title track set to release on Jan. 31.

