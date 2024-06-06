Mountain View teacher arrested on suspicion of inappropriate touching of student

A middle school teacher in Mountain View was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of inappropriate sexual conduct with a student, according to the city.

In April, a 12-year-old female student at Graham Middle School went to the administration about a teacher, the city said. The victim alleged the teacher, Ralph Turner, 59, touched her inappropriately. The school district placed him on leave pending a criminal investigation.

Mountain View police detectives interviewed the alleged victim and additional students, the city said. Based on the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Turner on suspicion of annoying and molesting a child under 14 as well as false imprisonment.

On Wednesday at 1 p.m., Turner was located and arrested, the city said.

Detectives are concerned there may be additional alleged victims and encourage people to please contact Detective Guillermo de Lira at guillermo.delira@mountainview.gov "right away" if they have any information, the city said.