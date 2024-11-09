New entertainment center comes to Downtown San Jose

Downtown San Jose is expected to see the opening of a new entertainment center with the hopes of drawing in big crowds.

The 11,000 sqaure foot Pete Be Center, named after its owner, will feature bottle service and live bands for techies and the local community to enjoy.

"What we want to do is reinvigorate and revitalize downtown San Jose," Be, an entrepreneur who has previously run restaurants, said. Google, come, Nvidia, stay with us, Linked, come on in. We want you."

Bob Staedler, principal of Silicon Valley Synergy, said he is eager to work with Be.

"The goal here is to increase nighttime traffic, so, whether it's another bar or coffeeshop or food establishment open late at night like Original Joe's, they'll get a lot of benefit from this because of people walking on down," he said.

Be said he is working with the city to finalize an opening date, but will host an outdoor concert on Saturday.

