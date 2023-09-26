Trillion-dollar tech company gets its start at a South Bay Denny's booth

We know Apple and HP famously started in Silicon Valley garages, but another Bay Area tech giant can thank a diner for its creation.

And on Tuesday, Denny’s honored one of its former employees who became one of Silicon Valley's biggest success stories -- a story that was mapped out in a Denny's booth.

"This was really my first company,” said Jen-Hsun Huang, co-founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

As a young man, he worked at Denny's in San Jose.

"Oh, yeah, I was a dishwasher, I was a busboy, I was a waiter,” he said.

Then, 30 years ago, as an established techie, he and his NVIDIA co-founders sketched out their company right there, at the Denny's on Berryessa Road.

"We would hang out here for hours and talk about what NVIDIA would be,” he said.

NVIDIA is now an A.I. and graphic chipmaker now worth a trillion dollars.

That's a lot of history from that booth -- enough to bring out the CEO of Denny's, Kelli Valade.

"And so, in honor of that, this plaque will sit in the booth here, in honor of all the work and your amazing company, but more importantly now, your story,” said Valade.

A story that is, a grand slam success.

"Excellent career choice,” said Huang. “I highly recommend everyone start your first job in the restaurant business, it teaches you humility, hard work."