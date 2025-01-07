Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in San Jose

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in San Jose Monday night, marking the city's first traffic death of 2025.

The collision happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the area of Berryessa and Sierra roads, police said.

The driver was heading eastbound on Berryessa Road and passing through the Sierra Road intersection on a green light when they struck the pedestrian, who was crossing Berryessa just outside of the crosswalk, police said.

The pedestrian, a man, was taken to a local hospital, but he did not survive, according to police. His identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, police said.

Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to contact San Jose police Detective O'Brien at 3527@sanjoseca.gov.