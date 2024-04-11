San Jose

Pedestrian severely injured in collision in San Jose's Little Saigon neighborhood

By Bay City News

File image of San Jose police vehicles.
NBC Bay Area

A collision severely injured a pedestrian and partially closed a road in San Jose's Little Saigon neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police.

The San Jose Police Department said on social media that the crash occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the area of Story Road and Roberts Avenue.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Due to the collision, eastbound Story Road from Roberts Avenue to Lucretia Avenue is blocked off.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes while police investigate the crash.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us