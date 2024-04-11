Pedestrian severely injured in collision in San Jose's Little Saigon neighborhood

A collision severely injured a pedestrian and partially closed a road in San Jose's Little Saigon neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police.

The San Jose Police Department said on social media that the crash occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the area of Story Road and Roberts Avenue.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Due to the collision, eastbound Story Road from Roberts Avenue to Lucretia Avenue is blocked off.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes while police investigate the crash.