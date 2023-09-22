San Jose

Pedestrian struck, killed in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

A pedestrian was struck and killed in San Jose Friday morning, police said.

The pedestrian, a man, was hit by a vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. along the 2000 block of Fruitdale Avenue, according to police.

Police said traffic on Fruitdale Avenue would be impacted for several hours. Motorists were told to use alternate routes.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

