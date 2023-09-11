Police block off Milpitas neighborhood in domestic violence incident

Streets of a Milpitas residential neighborhood were blocked off overnight Monday for a domestic violence incident, according to police.

The incident occurred in the area of Spence Avenue, where police surrounded a home in which a suspect was thought to be holed up, Milpitas PD said.

Police later learned the suspect had fled as officers arrived at the home. No one was in custody.

The scene was cleared later Monday morning, police said. They did not indicate an active search for the suspect.