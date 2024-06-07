Suspicious package investigation shuts down stretch of El Camino Real in Santa Clara

A stretch of El Camino Real in Santa Clara was closed Friday afternoon while authorities conducted a suspicious package investigation, police said.
The busy thoroughfare was shut down between Kiely and Calabazas boulevards, according to police.
A report of a suspicious package in the area of El Camino Real and Kiely came from a community member just before 3 p.m., police said.
The public was instructed to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
It's unclear when the roadway will reopen.
This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.
