Santa Clara

Suspicious package investigation shuts down stretch of El Camino Real in Santa Clara

By NBC Bay Area staff

A stretch of El Camino Real in Santa Clara was closed Friday afternoon while authorities conducted a suspicious package investigation, police said.

The busy thoroughfare was shut down between Kiely and Calabazas boulevards, according to police.

A report of a suspicious package in the area of El Camino Real and Kiely came from a community member just before 3 p.m., police said.

The public was instructed to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

It's unclear when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

