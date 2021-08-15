San Jose

Police Arrest DUI Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in San Jose

The death is the city's 38th fatal traffic collision and 15th pedestrian death this year

By Bay City News

San Jose police car.
NBC Bay Area

Police arrested a drunken driving suspect who allegedly fled after fatally hitting a pedestrian Saturday night near downtown San Jose.

The collision happened in the area of Almaden Avenue and Willow Street. Police did not release the victim's name or a time of the crash.

The man driving the car was arrested shortly after the collision on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit-and-run, and vehicular manslaughter, police said Sunday morning on social media.

The death is the city's 38th fatal traffic collision and 15th pedestrian death this year, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us