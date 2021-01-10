San Jose

Police Investigate 2 Saturday Night Shootings in San Jose

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating two shootings that took place Saturday night in San Jose, authorities confirmed.

One of the shootings took place before 2:30 a.m. on Mammoth Drive and one victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police have no lead on motive or suspect in the shooting.

Another shooting took place next to the Children's Discovery Museum near the intersection of Woz Way and Auzerais Avenue.

A male victim was taken to a local hospital.

No further information was available.

