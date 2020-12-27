Pop-Up Site to Offer Free COVID-19 Testing on Tuesdays in Palo Alto

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing will be available each Tuesday starting this week, Palo Alto officials announced.

Testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot at the Mitchell Park Library, 3700 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto.

The free self-administered testing, available for both insured and uninsured individuals, is offered by local firm Curative, which also is serving similar programs in Menlo Park and East Palo Alto.

Documentation status is neither required or reported.

Visit https://www.cityofpaloalto.org/news/displaynews.asp?NewsID=5065 for more information and the link to sign up for an appointment.

Additional testing will be offered at the location every other Wednesday starting Jan. 13. Testing is also available by-apppointment twice a month at the Mitchell Park Community Center in partnership with the County of Santa Clara.