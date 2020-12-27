Palo Alto

Pop-Up Site to Offer Free COVID-19 Testing on Tuesdays in Palo Alto

By Bay City News

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing will be available each Tuesday starting this week, Palo Alto officials announced.

Testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot at the Mitchell Park Library, 3700 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto.

The free self-administered testing, available for both insured and uninsured individuals, is offered by local firm Curative, which also is serving similar programs in Menlo Park and East Palo Alto.

Local

drunk driving 5 hours ago

Over 300 Drunken Drivers Arrested on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day: CHP

Oakland 7 hours ago

Breonna Taylor Bust Vandalized in Downtown Oakland

Documentation status is neither required or reported.

Visit https://www.cityofpaloalto.org/news/displaynews.asp?NewsID=5065 for more information and the link to sign up for an appointment.

Additional testing will be offered at the location every other Wednesday starting Jan. 13. Testing is also available by-apppointment twice a month at the Mitchell Park Community Center in partnership with the County of Santa Clara.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Palo Altocoronaviruscoronavirus testing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us