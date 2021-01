A fire sparked by arcing wires from a power pole Saturday morning downed power to 2,105 customers in the area of Pomeroy Avenue between Lochinvar and Homestead Roads in Santa Clara, officials said.

The fire, reported about 10:40 a.m., was extinguished by the Santa Clara Fire Department, police said.

