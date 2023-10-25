Pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run crash in San Jose

San Jose police are searching for two people who fled the scene of a crash that left a pregnant woman dead.

The hit-and-run collision happened at about 8:42 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard, police said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the pregnant woman was driving a Nissan sedan eastbound on Blossom Hill Road when she was involved in a collision with a Hyundai sedan traveling southbound on Winfield Boulevard.

Two males in the Hyundai ran from the scene of the crash, police said. Authorities later determined that the Hyundai had been stolen.

The pregnant woman was rushed to a local hospital, but she did not survive, police said. Her child was successfully delivered but listed in critical condition.

This marks the 42nd deadly collision and 43rd traffic death in San Jose this year, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Bowen (#4461) of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4461@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.