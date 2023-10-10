1 arrested after robbery at Gucci store in San Jose; 4 suspects still at large

San Jose police have arrested a Nevada man in connection with stealing purses and other merchandise from the Gucci store at Westfield Valley Fair mall last week, but they're still searching for four other suspects involved in the robbery.

Shawn Pruitt, 27, of Henderson, Nevada, was one of five masked males who ran into the Gucci store on Oct. 5 and stole roughly $50,000 worth of merchandise, police said.

A responding reserve officer managed to detain Pruitt, who police said resisted and punched the officer. Mall security helped the officer take Pruitt into custody after a brief struggle. Two stolen purses were recovered at the scene.

The four other suspects managed to get away, police said. Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

Authorities discovered that Pruitt was a wanted fugitive out of Nevada with an active warrant for his arrest, police said.

He was taken to the Santa Clara County Main Jail and booked for robbery, organized retail theft, possession of burglary tools, assault on an officer and his warrant, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Mendoza (#4395) of the San Jose police robbery unit by emailing 4395@sanjoseca.gov or calling 408-277-4166.