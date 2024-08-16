San Jose police arrest man who allegedly shot 2, killing 1, in 2023

San Jose police announced Friday the arrest of a man they believe shot two people in 2023, killing one and injuring the other.

Police on Tuesday arrested Pablo Davila-Martinez and booked him into Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of murder.

At 9:48 p.m. on May 29, 2023, San Jose police responded to the area of Willow and Lelong streets for a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital and survived her injuries.

Officers then found a man at a nearby encampment who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting, which was the city's 12th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Sgt. Martinez or Detective Jorgensen via email at 4117@sanjoseca.gov or 4090@sanjoseca.gov or by calling (408) 277-5283.