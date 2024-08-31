San Jose bar owner speaks out after fourth robbery

A San Jose bar owner asks: what else can robbers steal from his establishment? That's what Mike Downing has been pondering after his establishment was broken into for the fourth time on Thursday.

Downing, the owner of Mike's Place, said robbers had entered the business at various times and stole its safe, which contained thousands of dollars and memorabilia.

"Our safe was right here, and they just ripped it right off the wall," he said.

Last week, Mike's Place was broken into for the second time, and robbers stole a change machine. Downing had to buy a new one and bolt it to the floor.

Surveillance footage from yesterday's robbery showed a thief trying to break into the new change machine but being unsuccessful. The suspect then stole memorabilia, such as a Michael Jordan jersey.

But what hurt Downing the most was that the person stole a collage on the wall that served as a reminder of his time serving in the Vietnam War.

"I had this combat infantry badge stolen, which meant a lot to me; it means nothing to the robbers," he said. "It's been a terrible month and a half, to be honest with you."

After the first break-in, Downing filled out a police report but said he wanted other businesses to be aware of what was happening.

"I'm just bummed out. I'm kind of old now," he said. "In my era, none of this stuff happened."