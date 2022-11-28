San Jose Police Arrest 3 in Connection With String of Commercial Burglaries

San Jose police have arrested a trio of city residents in connection with a string of late-night commercial burglaries between March and October.

The three men allegedly broke into closed businesses to steal merchandise and money, often entering a business after breaking through a front door or window with blunt objects or a stolen car.

Police claim the men used a white Honda Odyssey minivan during their burglaries between March and July, but burned the vehicle once it was identified on local news broadcasts via video surveillance.

Marcelino Bejarano, 25; Santiago Cabuag, 25; and Ricky Bejarano, 23; were arrested this month by San Jose police for allegedly committing the burglaries.

Investigators also found evidence of the burglaries in the process of arresting the three men, according to San Jose police.

All three were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

People with additional information about the string of burglaries are encouraged to contact the San Jose Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit at (408) 277-4521.