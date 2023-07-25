San Jose councilmen allege racism and being targeted by business groups

The labor-business battle is nothing new at San Jose City Hall, but two councilmembers accuse some business interests of going after them, partly because of the color of their skin.

In a packed conference room full of labor and community leaders Tuesday, councilmembers Peter Ortiz and Omar Torres made the accusations.

"These corporate interests chose to rely on racial stereotypes and dog whistles to accuse us and this movement of intimidation, bullying and even inciting violence," Ortiz said.

"Corporate interests and the defenders of the status quo will not bully me or my community," Torres said. "I’m here to serve and represent my community, not corporate interests on our San Jose City Council."

Torres and Ortiz believe they are being targeted by business interests for pushing progressive causes, like worker and renters' rights. They say it started with unionization of workers at Premier Recycling.

They say they did advocate for workers' rights there but only as private citizens and advocates. They cite an article on Opportunity Now Silicon Valley, where they are accused of using coercive and threatening tactics to force unionization, even using city letterhead. The article includes a picture of Ortiz with a bullhorn outside the recycling offices.

Premier Recycling did not immediately return NBC Bay Area's messages for comment.

A protest for renters' rights at the Santa Clara County Realtors Association on June 7 is also at issue. CEO Neil Collins says his staff was intimidated, assaulted and threatened that day, and he believes Ortiz had something to do with it.

Collins says he couldn't believe the councilmembers accused his group of responding inappropriately during Tuesday's news conference.

"It was shocking," Collins said. "I saw them throw out our name. I saw them use terms like racism and bullying and trying to silence. We're not trying to silence anyone."

The realtors association wrote a letter to the city after the protest, calling it an invasion of its offices where crimes were committed. The councilmen consider that letter intimidating as well.

"We can have great discussions about both sides of the issues, and we should," Collins said.

The councilmen say the realtors' letter and hate mail they've received since then will not intimidate them.

Both men are penning a resolution this week they say to protect their right to speak at protests and other events without fear of corporate retaliation.