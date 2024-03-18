San Jose police looking for suspects in dog's shooting

A puppy is recovering after being shot in the head earlier this year in East San Jose and police are seeking two suspects in the shooting.

The dog's owner reported the shooting about 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 11 in the area of Ann Darling Drive and McKee Road.

She awoke after hearing a gunshot and saw her dog, Marley, running back to her across McKee Road, San Jose police said. Marley, a little under a year old, had wandered away from home and was returning with a gunshot wound.

The bullet had entered the dog's skull and exited below the jaw line, according to San Jose police. The dog's right paw was also injured.

Police, who are investigating the incident as an animal cruelty case, said two suspects were being sought. One is a Hispanic man in his 20s with a thin build, wearing a yellow jacket and blue jeans. No description was available of the second suspect.

Marley is currently recovering in foster care after receiving intensive medical treatment, police said.

"We need the community's assistance in coming forward and providing any information that can help locate the two suspects involved in this heartless shooting of a defenseless dog," police said Monday in a news release.

The Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program is offering a $1,000 award to anyone with information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the individuals involved.

Anyone with information about the cases or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Lindenberg or Detective Martinez of the San Jose Police Assaults Unit via email: 4673@sanjoseca.gov/4533@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4161.