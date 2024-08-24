San Jose family grapples with pet medical expenses after house fire

A San Jose family is trying to look on the bright side after a house fire seriously injured their pets and destroyed their home.

Chris Saplala of San Jose said the fire started on the home’s first floor and quickly spread. After firefighters responded to the scene, they decided to go inside and retrieve the family’s pets.

“I was really surprised they went through so much effort just to save this cat,” Saplala said.

The family said one of their dogs was killed in the fire, but fire crews were able to save their other dog, Lucky, and cat, Cali.

Both Lucky and Cali suffered significant burns and underwent surgery on Friday. According to Saplala, Cali’s medical bills alone are expected to run into the thousands.

“They ran in there, and they saved her. It’s a miracle that she’s even alive,” Saplala said. “I don’t want to waste that bravery or waste the miracle that they are alive. So, I want to do my best by them and by the firefighters and save her life if possible.”

When the family returned to their residence to see what survived, they noticed the home was looted. They claim someone must have broken in and stolen a fireproof safe that contained cash and jewelry.

“It’s honestly horrible. I can’t believe someone would do such a thing after we’ve lost so much,” Saplala said.

Going forward, Saplala said the family can focus on what they have left: their two pets.