San Jose Man Arrested for Allegedly Selling Lethal Amount of Fentanyl to 61-Year-Old Man

A San Jose man was arrested for selling a deadly amount of fentanyl to a 61-year-old Sunnyvale man.

Manuel Rodriguez was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after the man died from an overdose, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, commonly found in powder form or in counterfeit prescription pills.

According to the DEA, two milligrams, an amount small enough to fit in the tip of a pencil, is considered a lethal dose for the average person.