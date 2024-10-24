San Jose

San Jose police search for driver in hit and run that injured woman

By Katy St. Clair | Bay City News

Police in San Jose are hoping to solve a hit-and-run with injuries case from earlier this month.

On Oct. 12 at about 1:20 a.m., a woman was struck by a sedan at the intersection of South Fourth Street and East San Carlos Street.

The suspect's vehicle was driving southbound on South Fourth Street when it hit a woman crossing East San Carlos Street and then fled the scene. The vehicle continued southbound on South Fourth toward Interstate 280 south.

The woman sustained major injuries but is expected to survive, according to police.

The vehicle was described as a dark colored sedan. The driver is still outstanding.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the outstanding suspect and vehicle or any information about this case is urged to contact Detective Bowen of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4461@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information submitted leads to an arrest, a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program may be available.

San Jose
