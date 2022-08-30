home depot fire

Suspect in San Jose Home Depot Arson Fire Expected in Court

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The man accused of starting a massive fire that destroyed a San Jose Home Depot store was due back in court Tuesday.

Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue was scheduled for a plea hearing at 1:30 p.m. in Santa Clara County court. In addition to arson, Gogue is facing charges of grand theft and petty theft.

Prosecutors say Gogue set the fire at the store on Blossom Hill Road in April when it was full of customers and workers. The blaze caused a panic and estimated damages well into the millions of dollars.

If convicted, Gogue could spend 14 years to life in prison.

