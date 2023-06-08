San Jose hotel room break-in attempt caught on camera

A woman visiting San Jose on business was in her hotel room when someone started trying to open her door from the outside using a bizarre device, and she caught the terrifying experience on video.

The suspect used a device similar to a wire hanger used to unlock a car door or raise a window.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites San Jose Airport.

Debra said she was stunned to see it coming from under her door.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“It looked almost like a coat hanger coming up underneath the door but it had several pieces attached to it,” she said. “And then I saw they were actually trying to move it over and reach for the door handle. And so that’s when I treid to just stop it with my hand."

While doing that, Debra also called down to the front desk and hotel workers went over to help. They confronted a man and woman.

The same man and woman Debra says she had seen through her peephole knocking on her door earlier -- a knock she ignored.

A bizarre and brazen burglary attempt was caught on camera. Someone was trying to open a South Bay hotel room from the outside while a woman was still inside. Robert Handa has the details.

“The couple claimed they were looking for a friend and that they had knocked on the wrong door,” she said.

Debra told the staff that she has seen the couple before and showed them the video. But the duo was able to get away before police arrived.

Debra said she thinks they first picked her room first because it was at the end of the hall.

“So I think they were looking for any noise coming out of the hotel room. So I will definitely be noisy. I will have my lights on, put the ‘do not disturb’ sign on the doorknob and hopefully those things will help in the future,” she said.

Debra laughingly said she might start staying in more Airbnbs from now on, but says if anyone finds themselves in a similar situation, “really, don’t panic ... I mean I stopped their attempt with just a couple of fingers, right? So don’t panic. Stay calm and reach out for help.”

It’s important the guest called the police through the hotel because even though no one was caught, the report alerts other local hotels and other police agencies about the would-be burglars.

San Jose police said officers responded to the hotel late Wednesday for a disturbance call reported by management. The suspects left the area before officers arrived on scene, police said.