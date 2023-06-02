San Jose Husband and Wife Killed in South Bay Crime Spree

Two of the three people killed in the South Bay crime spree have been identified by their son as Phuc Pham and Nguyen Pham. The husband and wife were both in their 70s.

Police have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Kevin Parkourana from San Jose. Around 4:12pm June 1, 2023, officers responded to the couple’s home in the 700 block of East Santa Clara Street and observed the suspect’s vehicle fleeing the scene. The victims and the suspect did not know each other. Police say the attack was senseless and random.

“The guy intentionally hit my mom first and then my dad, and on the way driving out of the parking lot, he made a U-turn and rode over my dad again. A second time,” said the couple’s son who did not want to be identified. “He went out there to kill people. Why?”

Surveillance video obtained by NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit appears to show suspect in Thursday's violent crime spree that left three dead and three others hurt in the South Bay.

Surveillance video of the incident, obtained by NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit, shows the suspect in a dark-colored vehicle drive onto the couple's property. You can hear the car suddenly speed up and hit the husband and wife more than once. They later died at the hospital.

The couple had been working on home renovations and painting their house. Their son says they were outside when the suspect drove into them.

“They’re very nice, quiet people … they were looking at the painting of the house. That’s all!” he said.

Several neighbor have visited the home to share their condolences, leave flowers and messages of support. They say the couple would often walk together in the neighborhood.