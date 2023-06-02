San Jose Man Identified as Suspect in Deadly South Bay Crime Spree

A 31-year-old man has been identified as the suspect in a violent crime spree that left three dead and three others hurt in the South Bay, police said.

The suspect, identified as Kevin Parkourana, was arrested in connection to Thursday's carjacking and stabbings in San Jose and Milpitas. Neighbors tell NBC Bay Area a SWAT team swarmed Parkourana's home in South San Jose on Thursday.

Neighbor Tristan Estes said it is heartbreaking to hear of Parkourana's reported arrest after the suspected attacks because it was no secret he was known to be unstable.

Police have not released any further information about the suspect, but will be holding a news briefing about the attacks at 2 p.m. Friday.

The attacks began shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday in a San Jose shopping center parking lot where a victim was stabbed in a carjacking, causing life-threatening injuries, San Jose police spokesperson Steve Aponte said.

A second attempted carjacking and stabbing occurred at another San Jose shopping center, leaving that victim with life-threatening injuries, Aponte said.

The vehicle stolen from the first San Jose shopping center struck a pedestrian in the parking lot of the second one, causing non-life-threatening injuries, and then later appeared to intentionally ram two pedestrians who died, Aponte said.

Around 4:30 p.m., police in neighboring Milpitas responded to a stabbing in a shopping center parking lot. That victim died at a hospital, Milpitas police Lt. Tyler Jamison said in a statement.

A man found in a nearby neighborhood was arrested, Jamison said.

"During our investigation we learned that the San Jose Police Department was actively investigating two homicides in their city. Investigators believe the crimes committed in San Jose and Milpitas may be related to the same suspect," Jamison said late Thursday.

San Jose police do not have a motive at this time.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan released a statement on Twitter Thursday night:

"I am sickened by the senseless violence that took place in our city tonight. There are no words that can convey how sorry I am to the victims’ loved ones whose lives have been forever altered. San Jose mourns with you."

"Thank you to the brave officers of San Jose Police Department and Milpitas Police Department who acted with urgency to prevent further catastrophe. Over the coming days, law enforcement will follow every lead to understand how this happened. I have been informed there is no ongoing threat at this time and further details will be shared by our department in the days ahead."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.