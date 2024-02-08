San Jose

San Jose man arrested for allegedly running illegal narcotics operation out of business

By NBC Bay Area staff

Drugs connected to an illegal narcotics operation allegedly run out of a San Jose business.
San Jose Police Department

A 32-year-old San Jose man has been arrested on suspicion of making and selling illegal narcotics out of a business in the city, police announced Wednesday.

The suspect, Luis Carrillo-Moyeda, is accused of running the drug operation out of a business on the 400 block of Blossom Hill Road, police said.

On Jan. 19, authorities executed search warrants at the suspect's home and place of business and recovered various illegal narcotics, narcotics manufacturing parts, cash, an unregistered firearm and ammunition, according to police.

The illegal narcotics that were made and sold are known as "Tusi," "2C," "Pink Cocaine," "Pantera Rosa" or Pink Panther" – a new synthetic drug that's made from a mixture of ketamine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), methamphetamine, cocaine and opioids, police said.

