New proposed law in San Jose aimed at reducing catalytic converter thefts

The city of San Jose is looking for new ways to crack down on a very common crime. They’re proposing a new law aimed at reducing catalytic converter thefts.

“It has a huge impact on our working families,” said Mayor Matt Mahan. “Time lost, hours at work, and the headache and stress.”

The proposed law wouldn’t apply to core recyclers. But basically, outside of that, if you’re caught with a catalytic converter that has been detached from a car, and you can’t prove you legally bought it, you could be charged with a crime.

“There are a number of ways to satisfy that requirement including a bill of sale from the original owner with photographs, documents from an auto body shop,” said Mahan.

A number of Bay Area police departments have also been coordinating with dealers so drivers can etch a serial number on their catalytic converter that would make it more trackable if it's stolen.

But right now, in San Jose, if an officer pulls you over and sees the car part laying in your back seat, they do not have probable cause to search unless there’s an identifier like that.

The new law would also allow officers to question you just for having the part in your possession.

“This was a no-brainer for me because this is such a clear case of a loophole that we can close and make our community safer and make our residents lives better,” said Councilmember David Cohen.

“The last three to four years they’ve been coming in more, especially the Priuses,” said Alexander Tsirunov, a mechanic at W.E. Harding Co.

Mechanics say it’s a problem they’ve become accustomed to fixing, though not as much anymore.

The numbers show catalytic converter thefts are already down about 50% in San Jose this year.

The mayor attributes that to new state laws that require people buy the parts from an authorized seller, making it harder for thieves to fence them.

Mechanics say it’s a good idea but one that tends to frustrate customers because those verified retailers charge more.

“Catalytic converters aftermarket it’s illegal in other states,” said Tsirunov. “In California and New York, it’s not legal. And of course we follow the dealer to install the original catalytic converter which is way more expensive but it’s what we have to do.”

The San Jose Police Department said it welcome any and all tools to help prevent these thefts and aid the prosecution of catalytic converter thieves.

Mahan hopes the ordinance will pass and be in place by the end of February.