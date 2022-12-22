San Jose

San Jose Man Arrested, Charged With Drug Sales After Los Gatos Students Overdose

By Brendan Weber and Robert Handa

A San Jose drug dealer has been arrested and charged after a group of Los Gatos High School students overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills that they purchased from him, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Simon Armendariz, 23, was charged with felony drug sales to minors, the district attorney's office said. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon. If he's convicted, he faces prison time.

"This is not a war on drugs, this is a struggle to save lives," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "There are no good excuses with fentanyl. It kills and everybody knows it: the dealers, the manufacturers. We will find them, arrest them, and hold them accountable for selling poison for profit. I want to thank the Santa Clara Police Department, the Santa Clara County Specialized Enforcement Team, and the investigators from my Office for their continued work in addressing the fentanyl epidemic."

The investigation into Armendariz began when Santa Clara police responded to a report of a 15-year-old girl who had overdosed in a bathroom during a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, the district attorney's office said. The pill, identified as a counterfeit Percocet pill laced with fentanyl, was traced back to Armendariz.

Santa Clara police, the Santa Clara County Specialized Enforcement Team and district attorney's office investigators traced the drugs to several other students, including one who allegedly received the $10 pills from Armendariz at school or at a church parking lot, according to the district attorney's office. Armendariz allegedly urged the students to share his contact information so he could boost his customer list.

Armendariz used nicknames like "Risky" and "Madman," the district attorney's office said, adding that his "growing student clientele were so aware of the deadly risk of the toxic pill that they often carried Narcan in case they overdosed."

