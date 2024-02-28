San Jose

San Jose council approves new operator for Raging Waters

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Jose City Council voted to approve a new lease and operating contract for the new management of the Raging Waters amusement park, city officials said Tuesday.

The facility -- owned by the city and comprised of water rides, attractions, cabanas, concessions, a gift shop and amphitheater event space -- is now under the management of California Dreamin' Entertainment Inc.

Based on a memorandum introduced by Councilmembers Domingo Candelas and Peter Ortiz, the new operator should prioritize local hires, seek to build a low-income fee waiver and protect city funds should the new operator breach the contract.

"I am thrilled the Council approved the lease agreement for Raging Waters' new operator, California Dreamin' Entertainment, marking a significant milestone in our efforts to revitalize this park and create stronger neighborhoods. This agreement not only allows for the operation of Raging Waters for Summer 2024 but also generate economic activity and create job opportunities for neighbors in San Jose," Candelas said in a statement.

"Raging Waters is a cherished place for many residents, including myself. For generations, it's been a hub of fun and learning where residents held their first jobs, folks strengthened their swimming skills, schools enjoyed their end-of-the-year field trips, and families made unforgettable memories. It's no wonder why the water park holds such a special place in the hearts of many people and is lovingly protected by residents of East San Jose," Ortiz said.

The theme park, which originally opened its doors in 1985, was shuttered by its former operator Palace Entertainment in September 2023 after ending its 20-year lease with the city. The closure came after the park's Sacramento site also shut down.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
