San Jose names Paul Joseph its next permanent police chief

San Jose has named its next permanent police chief, and it didn't have to go far to find him: Acting Chief Paul Joseph will become the city's top cop, the city announced Tuesday.

Joseph took over as head of the San Jose Police Department in March on an interim basis after former Chief Anthony Mata retired and moved to a position with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Joseph will officially start as the permanent chief next Monday.

"I am excited to take this next step in my career. It is an honor and a privilege to lead the amazing men and women of the San José Police Department," Joseph said in a statement.

Joseph has been with the department since 1994. He has worked as a patrol officer, on the Narcotics Enforcement Team and with the MERGE Unit, which is San Jose's version of SWAT.

Before his tenure in San Jose, he worked as an officer with the San Mateo Police Department.

Joseph has a law degree from UC Law San Francisco (formerly UC Hastings College of the Law). He grew up in Los Angeles.

"I have seen Paul Joseph stand by injured officers during their worst moments, stand firm when our community is threatened and stand up to take responsibility for our department — in good times and bad," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said in a statement. "He is exactly the person we need to help rebuild our ranks, test innovative new approaches and ensure the people of San José are safe and protected."

