San Jose police arrest 4 who allegedly shot at plainclothes officers

San Jose police arrested four men who allegedly shot at a vehicle carrying two plainclothes police officers last week.

Shortly before 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 20, the two officers were stopped at a red light in an unmarked police vehicle at the intersection of McLaughlin Avenue and McLaughlin Court. The officers were confronted by four suspects in a vehicle who indicated they were armed and appeared to be provoking a confrontation, according to police.

Both vehicles continued out of the intersection and the officers pulled over and parked their vehicle along the intersection of Melbourne Boulevard and McLaughlin Avenue and radioed for uniformed officers to assist them.

The suspect vehicle then allegedly made a sudden U-turn and drove toward the officers.

At least one suspect opened fire, striking the police vehicle multiple times. In response, one officer exited their vehicle and returned fire. The suspect vehicle then sped away from the scene of the shooting, police said.

The police vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire, disabling its ability to safely pursue the suspects. Neither officer was injured.

Detectives identified a possible suspect vehicle and developed several leads. On Thursday, detectives identified four men allegedly responsible for the attack: Edward Ruiz, Gabriel Olmos, Robert Cesena, and Emilio Macias. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for all four suspects as well as search warrants for their associated residences.

The same day, Olmos, 21, was arrested in Merced, Cesena, 37, was arrested in San Jose, and Macias, 22, was arrested in San Francisco. All three were transported to the Santa Clara County Main Jail and booked on suspicion of multiple crimes including attempted murder.

Ruiz, 21, was arrested Saturday in Gilroy and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of multiple crimes including attempted murder.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"These suspects tried to take a life, and now they've lost their freedom," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, in a statement. "I'm grateful to our police department for proving once again that with crime comes consequence in San Jose."

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Sergeant Barragan or Detective Harrington via email at 4106@sanjoseca.gov or 4365@sanjoseca.gov, or by calling (408) 277-5283.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.