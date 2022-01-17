police standoff

San Jose Police in Standoff With Barricaded Man

A young member of the man’s family is also confirmed to be inside the home, but is not believed to be at risk, police said

Police in San Jose are in a standoff with a barricaded man who was seen brandishing knives and breaking a neighbor’s window Monday.

The incident was reported in the morning on the 4500 block of The Woods Drive.

A young member of the man’s family is also confirmed to be inside the home, but is not believed to be at risk, police said. 

“Patrol, special operations, and MCAT officers have been de-escalating the situation and using crisis intervention techniques to have the male safely surrender,” the police department said on Twitter.

