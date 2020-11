Police is investigating a fatal shooting that prompted the closure of Westbound McKee Rd at Capitol Ave Tuesday morning.

Via Twitter, San Jose Media Relations said the morning commute would be impacted by the investigation.

The shooting incident is now a homicide. Adult male victim. No suspect or motive known. This is homicide number 38 for 2020. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 10, 2020

According to authorities, the shooting took place at around 2:30 a.m. The victim was an adult male.

This is the 38th homicide in the city in 2020.