San Jose

San Jose police beef up organized retail theft detail

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Jose Police Department is reinforcing its organized retail theft detail, which means more officers in uniform walking around malls and storefronts.

The goal is to curb the rise in retail theft and catch crooks in the act.

"We’re hoping that these patrols will assist not only in building relationships with business owners and community members who are going shopping, but also just be a visual deterrent," San Jose police Officer Steve Aponte said.

In San Jose, retail thefts increased 25% last year compared to 2021.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"They’re fast, they’re violent, and they’re disturbing," Aponte said. "These types of criminals come in with the sole purpose of taking property away from businesses. But in doing so, they deter future shoppers from coming to the area."

The department is using state grant money to pay for the additional overtime patrols. It's also paying for a specialized unit of investigators looking deeper into these crimes. Those funds also help pay for the license plate readers that are currently up at malls around the city.

The expanded team will work six hours per day, four days a week.

Local

Pleasant Hill 2 mins ago

Lawyers for former cop criticize police response during Pleasant Hill standoff

Draymond Green 24 mins ago

Young Bay Area athletes, coach react to Warriors star Draymond Green's suspension

The department won’t be more specific for strategic reasons, only to say officers will see the crooks before the crooks see them.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSan Jose Police Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us