South Bay Families Struggle With Heat-Related Power Outages for the Fifth Day in a Row

More than 13,000 people in Santa Clara County were in the dark Wednesday night despite the rest of the state avoided rotating blackouts. Morgan Hill and San Jose were hit the hardest.

It was day five and the heat was still on, leaving families frustrated.

“We’re getting kind of angry, we're frustrated with each other in the house, we’re like ‘ugh what's going on with the heat?’” said Carrie Saetern of San Jose.

Saetern and hundreds more throughout the Pleasant Knoll neighborhood in San Jose said they’ve been without power for nearly three days due to constant blackouts.

“You either leave your windows open, or just stay in the car like what we are doing,” said Sean Shao, San Jose resident.

PG&E said the situation is heat-related and had crews working on a blown transformer for several hours.

“We have the kids' milks in water in little ice chests in the kitchen, so right now we're just throwing out our food and going out to eat,” said Saetern.

In East San Jose, thousands of families were hit with another round of outages during peak hours, forcing some to lay on the grass and others to take out their couches.

Delia Boyzo, who has a 4-day-old newborn, said she’s worried because the baby has been extremely fussy and can’t rest because of the heat.

As if this situation wasn’t bad enough, several Bay Area cities had to endure a rolling blackout Tuesday night due to a miscommunication between the Northern California Power Agency and California ISO.

The outage impacted thousands in Healdsburg, Palo Alto and Alameda.

“It wasn’t that inconvenient because it was short,” said Tatiana Van Houten from Palo Alto.

Thanks to Californian's conserving energy, California ISO said residents made it through Wednesday without rotating power outages.