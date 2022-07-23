San Jose

San Jose Residents Concerned Following Plane Crash

In addition, neighbors are concerned about a ban of leaded fuel in the county that they say is still being used and polluting the air

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A small plane continues to be stuck on the side of the road in a San Jose neighborhood after a crash Friday night.

The crash, which left the pilot with non-life threatening injuries, is raising concerns for neighbors regarding air pollution and several accidents in the area. As a response, neighbors plan to rally at the site of the crash.

They said this isn't the first time a plane crashed in the area near the intersection of Ocala Avenue and Karl Street in east San Jose . In addition, neighbors are concerned about a ban of leaded fuel in the county that they say is still being used and polluting the air.

San Jose's Reid-Hillview Airport said it hasn't sold any leaded fuel since January.

No further information has been released.

San Jose
