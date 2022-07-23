San Jose Residents Concerned Following Plane Crash

A small plane continues to be stuck on the side of the road in a San Jose neighborhood after a crash Friday night.

The crash, which left the pilot with non-life threatening injuries, is raising concerns for neighbors regarding air pollution and several accidents in the area. As a response, neighbors plan to rally at the site of the crash.

They said this isn't the first time a plane crashed in the area near the intersection of Ocala Avenue and Karl Street in east San Jose . In addition, neighbors are concerned about a ban of leaded fuel in the county that they say is still being used and polluting the air.

San Jose's Reid-Hillview Airport said it hasn't sold any leaded fuel since January.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information has been released.