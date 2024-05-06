Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit the Bay Area

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit the Bay Area Monday to deliver a message to cyber criminals.

First he will meet with biotech experts at a firm in Menlo Park before heading to San Francisco where he will deliver the keynote at the RSA Conference and announce the rollout of the administration’s new International Cyberspace and Digital Policy Strategy.

According to Politico, the country’s new cyberspace strategy will include the announcement of a new $50 million fund to help allies enhance their own cybersecurity efforts.

