San Jose pilot program to add security cameras at business hot spots

The city of San Jose has announced a pilot program dubbed Capture Crime that equips local businesses in high-crime areas with free security cameras.

Mayor Matt Mahan and police Chief Anthony Mata on Wednesday announced the pilot program in which businesses can opt in, and police will give them cameras and hard drives at no cost.

The goal is to help boost security at hot spot shopping centers and make thieves think twice.

"Many small businesses, if it's proven, can afford to invest in a camera system; others cannot," Mahan said. "So our role is to make sure that there's access for everybody. Getting 50 systems out to small businesses for $75,000 is a pretty good deal, and we'll go from there."

Cameras are limited, so any business owners in the designated areas can apply by calling the San Jose Crime Prevention Unit.