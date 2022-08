Police confirm a stabbing that took place in San Jose Saturday is now being investigated as a homicide.

The stabbing happened in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way where police found a man with life-threatening injuries.

No details have been released on whether the man died at the scene or at a hospital.

Police have not provided information on a motive or suspect.

This is the 26th homicide of the year in San Jose.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.