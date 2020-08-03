digital divide

San Jose to Provide 11,000 Hotspots to Address Digital Divide During Pandemic

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and other city officials are set to announce a new investment in the city that will provide digital access for residents and students.

In partnership with AT&T, the city of San Jose will provide 11,000 high-end hotspots to address the digital divide and offer access to internet to students and residents working or studying from home.

This initiative is part of the COVID-19 Digital Inclusion Expenditure Plan, a plan with the goal of bringing inclusion to the city's most dense areas with K-12 students, lower social-economic status and lack of digital access.

Mayor Sam Liccardo and other officials will provide details regarding this new initiative at a press conference at 12:30 p.m.

This article tagged under:

digital divideSan Jose
