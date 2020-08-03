San Jose to Provide 11,000 Hotspots to Address Digital Divide During Pandemic

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and other city officials are set to announce a new investment in the city that will provide digital access for residents and students.

In partnership with AT&T, the city of San Jose will provide 11,000 high-end hotspots to address the digital divide and offer access to internet to students and residents working or studying from home.

This initiative is part of the COVID-19 Digital Inclusion Expenditure Plan, a plan with the goal of bringing inclusion to the city's most dense areas with K-12 students, lower social-economic status and lack of digital access.

Mayor Sam Liccardo and other officials will provide details regarding this new initiative at a press conference at 12:30 p.m.