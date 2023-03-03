Team of Volunteers Escort, Protect Hot Dog Vendor Attacked Outside SAP Center

The Bay Area is a standing up for food vendors.

A team of volunteers escorted and protected the hot dog vendor that was brutally attacked outside the SAP Center in San Jose.

That assault went viral and his accused aggressor was arrested and later freed on bail.

The victim, Saul Reconco, was back at SAP Center working Friday, but this time, he wasn’t alone.

He was with personal security detail made up of volunteers that saw his attack and wanted to help.

For weeks, Reconco said he’s been afraid to go back to work, afraid of retaliation.

“First I feel happy to be up here again, but scared, I don’t know what’s gonna be tonight, but I hope everything goes well,” said Reconco.

He was assaulted on Feb. 16 after allegedly denying his aggressor a free hot dog.

The hotdog vendor that was attacked outside of the SAP center in #SanJose is back out working—- feet away from the scene— except this time he’s not alone.

He said he suffered a concussion, a broken nose and he’s missing several teeth.

After the incident, several activists and hundreds of people across the Bay Area came together to support him with donations and with events.

Police arrested the suspect, 33-year-old Dioscoro Reyes, of Hayward, on Wednesday.

He posted bail Thursday, which is why the volunteer security team wanted to support Reconco.

“I don’t see how people can attack someone that is working hard to make a living, so I got upset and that’s the reason I’m here, to help him,” said volunteer Ole Castro.

“It makes me feel great, I can say like angels next to me,” said Reconco.

The volunteers said they used to be hot dog vendors and understand how difficult the job can be.

They say they are willing to show up to every event for as long as Reconco needs them.

But they say what really needs to happen is a change in our local and state laws to deter these types of attacks.